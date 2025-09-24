Police Attempting to Locate Woman Last Seen at Marian Regional Medical Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for public assistance locating missing Orcutt woman, Kala Jacobs.

The 43-year-old Orcutt resident was last seen in the area of Marian Regional Medical Center on Sep. 24th around 12:15pm. The police department did not make it clear if Jacobs was a patient.

Jacobs is white, approximately 5'02" tall and 130lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black yoga pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805)928-3781 ext. 2277.