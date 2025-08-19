Teen arrested in connection with Santa Maria armed robbery near Chapel and Conception

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 17-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery earlier the same day near the intersection of Chapel Street and Conception Street.

On Aug. 18, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Tuesday.

The caller shared that a man had confronted him with a handgun and demanded his belongings near the intersection of Chapel and Conception detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, officers identified an involved vehicle and quickly spotted it in the are of Betteravia Road and College Drive.

Officers contacted the people inside of the vehicle, found a loaded gun as well as the victim's stolen property inside, and identified one of the occupants as the suspect from the earlier robbery explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The suspect, only identified as a 17-year-old male due to their age, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on robbery and multiple weapons charges shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria Police Department asked that anyone with information about illegal firearms in the community contact them at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can provide that information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.