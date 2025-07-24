Santa Maria issuing record number of illegal fireworks citations in 2025

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - With full awareness of the noise level every 4th of July, the City of Santa Maria and their Fire Prevention personnel partnered with third party aircraft equipped with video and GPS for ground operations.

As a result, a sharp spike in the use of illegal fireworks from last year resulted in over 100 citations to be issued this year, compared to 63 last year.

In order to avoid duplicate citations, the Fire Prevention personnel are reviewing multiple sources of video from multiple aircraft and drones.

The launch of an illegal firework can be pinpointed by this technology and those responsible will be issued a citation and fined $1,000.