Driver transported with moderate injuries after collision with commercial truck on Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A driver was transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a vehicle collided with a commercial truck on northbound Highway 101, just north of the Highway 1 exchange, Tuesday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the injured driver was able to get out of their vehicle before being transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage and the driver of the commercial truck was uninjured.

Fire crews were able to stop the leak of diesel fuel from the damaged commercial truck for the collision that was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.