Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Driver transported with moderate injuries after collision with commercial truck on Highway 101

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
New
today at 10:21 am
Published 10:30 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A driver was transported to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after a vehicle collided with a commercial truck on northbound Highway 101, just north of the Highway 1 exchange, Tuesday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the injured driver was able to get out of their vehicle before being transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage and the driver of the commercial truck was uninjured.

Fire crews were able to stop the leak of diesel fuel from the damaged commercial truck for the collision that was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
highway 101
KEYT
santa barbara cottage hospital
santa barbara county fire department
traffic
vehicle versus commercial truck

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content