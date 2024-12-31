Kids and seniors celebrating 2025 early with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ events

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A handful of events in Santa Maria on New Year's Eve are allowing revelers young and old to ring in 2025 several hours early before the new year officially begins at midnight.

A trio of "Noon Year's Eve" celebrations are taking place in Santa Maria, allowing celebrations to take place in the middle of the day, rather than at 12 a.m.

The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum is holding its Noon Year's Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is a $7 admission to attend, while members and children under the age of two are free.

A Noon Year’s Eve Celebration Dance will be held at Elwin Mussell Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free attend and feature a live performance from the 17-piece Riptide Big Band.

The Santa Maria Public Library is also holding a Noon Year's Eve Party starting at 11:00 a.m. inside the Altrusa Theater.

The event is intended for families of all ages who will have the opportunity to make sparkly crafts, learn about other countries' traditions, and celebrate the new year at the stroke of noon.