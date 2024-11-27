One person has major injuries after rollover near Santa Rosa Road offramp along southbound Highway 101

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A person sustained major injuries after a vehicle rollover on southbound Highway 101 near the Santa Rosa Road offramp, south of Buellton Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the person needed professional help from first responders to exit the damaged vehicle and they are being transported from the scene by helicopter.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.