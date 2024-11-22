San Luis Obispo Airport Flyers begin to head out for Thanksgiving

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo Airport travelers began to head out for Thanksgiving celebrations on Friday.

The airport was filled with Cal Poly students flying out to visit family for the Holiday.

The airport offers flights from United, American and Alaskan Airlines that head to different cities in the nation.

Airport staff are encouraging flyers to take rideshare's to avoid parking delays and arrive two hours early.



“That ensures that you're able to check your baggage and safely. You can go through TSA, and then also you can find a spot to relax," said San Luis Obispo Airport Deputy Director, Courtney Pene.

Staff also said to remember identification before heading out.