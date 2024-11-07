Grand Jury recognizes guard’s act of heroism following the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse Bombing

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury will issue a special public proclamation to security guard Steve Neil, who stopped the man who threw a bomb into the lobby of the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse back in September.

On Sept. 25, the bomber, Nathaniel James McGuire, was due at the courthouse for an arraignment on a weapons charge. Instead, he threw a backpack with a homemade explosive inside that detonated and injured at least five people.

McGuire then ran towards his car where later he told investigators he was planning to retrieve more weapons for a bigger attack in the courthouse.

Neil ran towards McGuire and successfully stopped him until he was helped by officers.

The Grand Jury only honors public proclamations for citizens on rare occasions.

The honorary ceremony for the Triumph security guard will feature a Proclamation of Heroic Bravery at the Jury Assembly room Thursday afternoon.

Grand Jury Foreperson Dale Kunkel said, "Mr. Steve Neil placed himself at great peril

to protect others, and to defend the Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the institution that is

the home of the Grand Jury. We honor and applaud him for his heroic action that saved lives."

The Grand Jury conducts government watchdog investigations on behalf of the citizens of Santa

Barbara County. It operates under the supervision of the Presiding Judge of the Superior Court,

Pauline Maxwell, in accordance with the Penal Code of the State of California.