Santa Maria health centers prepare for rising cold and flu cases

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria doctors are preparing for cold and flu season as cases rise.

Orcutt pharmacists say cold and flu season is an opportunity for them to get ready to vaccinate and prepare people for the upcoming winter peak flu season which they say usually comes in January.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends getting flu vaccinations starting in September.

Pharmacists say it takes two to three weeks for antibodies to start building up inside the body and, with holidays coming up, they want to make sure people are protected from an immunity standpoint.

They say a good way to stay protected is to have good hygiene and wash your hands.