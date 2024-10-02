Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Nicholas Johnson of Menifee dies after crash on Highway 154 Monday evening

KEYT
By
today at 10:23 am
Published 10:36 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Nicholas E. Johnson, 36, of Menifee, California died after a vehicle collision on Highway 154 in the unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County Monday.

On Sep. 30, around 9:20 p.m., first responders with the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP) and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a reported crash on Highway 154 stated a press release about the fatal incident from the CHP.

According to the CHP, Johnson was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when, for still unknown reasons, the 2015 Hyundai he was driving left the northern edge of the roadway, went down a dirt embankment, and collided with a tree.

After the collision with the tree, the Hyundai caught fire and Johnson was declared dead at the scene by arriving first responders detailed the CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lekaunas at 805-691-6160.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
CHP Buellton Area
fatal traffic collision
KEYT
Menifee
santa barbara county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content