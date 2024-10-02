Nicholas Johnson of Menifee dies after crash on Highway 154 Monday evening

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Nicholas E. Johnson, 36, of Menifee, California died after a vehicle collision on Highway 154 in the unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County Monday.

On Sep. 30, around 9:20 p.m., first responders with the California Highway Patrol-Buellton Area (CHP) and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a reported crash on Highway 154 stated a press release about the fatal incident from the CHP.

According to the CHP, Johnson was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when, for still unknown reasons, the 2015 Hyundai he was driving left the northern edge of the roadway, went down a dirt embankment, and collided with a tree.

After the collision with the tree, the Hyundai caught fire and Johnson was declared dead at the scene by arriving first responders detailed the CHP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Lekaunas at 805-691-6160.