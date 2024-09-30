A sharp rise in the theft of backflow devices in recent months impacting Central Coast businesses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- According to a local small business in the Santa Maria Valley, there is a recent rise in the theft of backflow devices causing thousands of dollars in damages.

In the last week, Jack’s Plumbing in Santa Maria had roughly a dozen backflows stolen out of the company's business park. That cost the company roughly ten thousand dollars to replace.

A backflow device is a valve installed in plumbing systems to prevent contaminated water from flowing backward into the clean water supply. They are required devices for most commercial buildings.

Reports of backflow device thefts in California have increased due to the rising value of scrap metals like brass and copper which the devices are often made of.

These serialized devices are being stolen and may be sold to recycling centers, online or other businesses for a fraction of the price.

Local small businesses in the area say they are facing a crippling financial burden.

Jack’s Plumbing hopes to raise awareness of this issue and help prevent further thefts in the community.