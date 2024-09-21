Two injured after car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. – Two people had moderate injuries due to a car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both cars sustained significant damage as the injured adults involved were transported to a local hospital for treatment just past 6:30 p.m., detailed the SBCFD.

Another adult male in the second car involved with the crash refused treatment and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, explained the SBCFD.