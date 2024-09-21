Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two injured after car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang

SBCFD
By
today at 10:11 am
Published 10:22 am

SOLVANG, Calif. – Two people had moderate injuries due to a car crash on Highway 246 in Solvang Friday night, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Both cars sustained significant damage as the injured adults involved were transported to a local hospital for treatment just past 6:30 p.m., detailed the SBCFD.

Another adult male in the second car involved with the crash refused treatment and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, explained the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
car accident
highway 246
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire Depart
solvang

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content