Local children’s mental health organization debuts enhanced Santa Maria therapy space

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special open house is set for Wednesday afternoon to officially unveil newly enhanced office space in Santa Maria for CALM, the Santa Barbara County nonprofit organization that provides mental health services for children and families.

According to CALM, the expanded office space is intended to help provide an environment where more children and families feel safe to share, learn, and heal.

Visitors will be able to tour the improved location and learn how the new space has been created to offer CALM clients better services, as well as prepare the organization for future needs.

CALM is based in Santa Barbara and has two other offices in Santa Barbara County, including in Santa Maria and Lompoc.

The Santa Maria office is located at 210 E Enos Drive #A.

For more information about CALM, click here to visit the organization website.