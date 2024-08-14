‘Week of Discovery’ providing new Hancock College STEM students early start to campus experience

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College is wrapping up its annual "Week of Discovery" on Wednesday, a three-day event created specifically for first-time students who are enrolled in STEM majors (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

"This week we have our incoming STEM students who are going to be starting their first year at Hancock College joining us for STEM Week of Discovery," said Angelica Eulloqui, Hancock College MESA/STEM Counselor. "We have brought them in to start getting connected with their peers, meet faculty within our STEM disciplines."

Since Monday, the students have been participating in a number of activities, including faculty presentations. They've also been able to work together on projects, allowing them to connect with other students and make new friends.

"Our goal of the program is to get our new students connected with one another," said Eulloqui. "They also have the opportunity to meet some of our current STEM students, students who have been here for a year or two years, a couple of semesters. They came in and they provided them with advice and shared about their experiences here at the college, and gave our new students pieces of their insight and advice to help them be successful as they transition to Hancock."

The event, which is now in its 11th year, culminates on Wednesday with an egg drop activity.

The students have formed groups, with each designing a device intended to protect an egg from breaking after being dropped.

"They need one another to be successful in their classes," said Eulloqui "That's something that we encourage. We encourage them to work together in groups for studying, for working on projects. and we are able to facilitate that here in our center for them as well."

The first day of class for the new fall semester is Monday, Aug. 21, and there is still time for prospective students to enroll if they have not yet registered.

For more information about registration, click here for the Allan Hancock College website.