Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Bonita School District kickoff celebration held at Santa Maria Fairpark

today at 10:39 am
Published 10:41 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Over two thousand district staff members are gathering at the Santa Maria Fairpark to celebrate the kick off of the Santa Maria Bonita School District's 2024-2025 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie wanted to bring back this tradition from over 30 years ago and give employees an opportunity to come together and celebrate the new school year.

The District expects about 2,250 people to attend.

Classes begin Thursday, Aug. 15th.

