Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Guadalupe hosts Youth Summer Fest

FBSMV
By ,
today at 11:47 am
Published 11:57 am

GUADALUPE, Calif - A free Youth Summer Fest is being held on Friday in Guadalupe.

Its at Le Roy Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch will be available and the event and will be free for all Junior High and High School Students.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley told Your News Channel that kids and teens at the event will be asked to pledge to live violence and drug free.

The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Public Health, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, and other local agencies will be at the event offering resources to Guadalupe youth.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
GUADALUPE
KEYT
youth activities

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content