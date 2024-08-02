Guadalupe hosts Youth Summer Fest

GUADALUPE, Calif - A free Youth Summer Fest is being held on Friday in Guadalupe.

Its at Le Roy Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lunch will be available and the event and will be free for all Junior High and High School Students.

Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley told Your News Channel that kids and teens at the event will be asked to pledge to live violence and drug free.

The Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Public Health, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, and other local agencies will be at the event offering resources to Guadalupe youth.