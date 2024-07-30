New KCLU Radio Station launches in Santa Ynez Valley

SOLVANG, Calif. – Anyone living in or driving through the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc, Highway 10, 254 and 246 can now dial into the new KSYV radio station. 96.7 FM was donated to KCLU from Knight Broadcasting.

A kick-off ceremony is happening at Hotel Corque in Solvang on Tuesday.

The non-commercial station will offer news, weather and traffic.

KCLU services radio across Ventura, Santa Barbara and Southern San Luis Obispo Counties. KCLU is a non-profit.