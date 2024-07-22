Comfortable seats and shade now part of new Santa Maria bus shelters
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced new comfortable seating and shaded areas for its bus shelters.
Below is a press release on the newest addition to bus stops:
Santa Maria Regional Transit (SMRT) is excited to announce the first brand-new bus shelters are now up, with more locations ahead. These upgraded shelters offer a variety of passenger-friendly improvements over the older models. Features include:
- Spacious Comfort: The new shelters are generously enlarged to 12 feet wide, providing ample space for more passengers to wait comfortably compared to the previous 9-foot models.
- Modern Design: They boast a sleek, modern aesthetic to match SMRT’s other transit modernization efforts, and to further enhance the overall streetscape of this vital commercial corridor.
- Improved Safety and Security: The open-plan design with no walls increases passenger visibility and also reduces areas susceptible to vandalism.
- Solar-powered security lighting: Keeps the shelters well-lit at night, deterring crime and promoting a sense of safety for waiting passengers.
- Clear Information and Branding: SMRT branding is seamlessly incorporated into the design, providing a clear and recognizable identity for the transit system.
- Bus Schedule Information: Several stops will also receive e-ink bus schedule displays that will provide passengers with information on when they can expect to see the bus.
A total of 20 of these shelters will be installed the entire length of the Broadway corridor. Existing shelters still in good working order will be relocated to other areas of the city that have not had bus shelters.City of Santa Maria