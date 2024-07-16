Major power outage caused by quarter-acre fire in Buellton Tuesday

BUELLTON, Calif. – Firefighters are responding to a quarter-acre vegetation fire due to downed power lines near Pamela Way and Industrial Way in Buellton Tuesday.

Forward progress of the flames was stopped at 6:12 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the original call time on this incident was 5:19 p.m. Tuesday.

A power outage has been reported in the area near this fire response showing 2,542 customers without power detailed the Pacific Gas and Electric Company's outage map shown below.

A majority of customers affected are in the Buellton area though a few hundred are in the Lompoc area.

PG&E representatives detailed that the outage has no timetable for restoration and that crews are investigating the cause as they work to restore power.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.