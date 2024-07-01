Los Padres National Forest reminds July 4 visitors of fireworks prohibition

SOLVANG, Calif. – The Los Padres National Forest reminds visitors for the July 4 holiday that fireworks are not allowed at the Forest.

Below is a press release on the community reminder:

Los Padres National Forest officials are reminding Fourth of July visitors that the possession or use of fireworks—including the “safe and sane” variety—is always prohibited in the Forest. This year-round prohibition will be strictly enforced throughout the holiday week.



A violation of the law could result in a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. In addition, anyone causing a wildfire is potentially liable for the full cost of suppressing the fire.

The Forest asks that all visitors take the appropriate precautions to prevent accidental wildfires:

· Under current fire restrictions, campfires are only permitted in developed campgrounds and must always be attended by a responsible person.

· Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit can use portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of designated Campfire Use Sites. California Campfire Permits are available for free download from the Ready For Wildfire website. You must clear all flammable material for 10 feet in all directions from your camp stove, have a shovel and water available nearby, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove when it is in use.

Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed campground.

· Internal or external combustion engines require properly installed, functional spark arresters. This requirement is in effect year-round.

· Avoid parking vehicles on grass, as hot engines can ignite dry vegetation.

· Contact the Ranger Station nearest your destination for the latest conditions.

Under a current Forest Order, campfires are prohibited outside of developed campgrounds and can result in a fine of $5,000 and/or six months in jail. Due to the alarming rise in illegal campfires associated with dispersed camping across national forests in California, visitors are encouraged to report any signs of dispersed campfires to the nearest Forest Service Officer or Ranger Station. To report a fire or other emergency, call 911.

For additional information, please visit the Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

