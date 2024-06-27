Fire teams responding to a vegetation fire on Ballard Canyon Road north of Solvang Thursday

SOLVANG, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the 900 block of Ballard Canyon Road near Chalk Hill Road north of Solvang Thursday afternoon.

Multiple units are on the scene as part of the response detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Below is an image showing the approximate location of the fire (the red marker) courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.