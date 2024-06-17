Skip to Content
Power outage reported in Buellton and Solvang; restoration estimated late Monday night

Pacific Gas and Electric Company
today at 5:33 pm
Published 5:41 pm

SOLVANG, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company is responding to a power outage impacting 2,034 customers in the Solvang and Buellton areas Monday.

Estimated restoration time is 11:45 p.m. Monday detailed the public utility company in a press release about the outage.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric, the unplanned outage was first reported at 2:31 p.m. Monday.

For the latest information for outages in Pacific Gas and Electric's coverage area, visit their Outage Map.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

