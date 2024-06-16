Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Pismo Beach tourists celebrate Father’s Day at the pier

Julia Nguyen
By
today at 12:19 pm
Published 12:27 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Tourists from across California celebrated Father's in Pismo Beach this Sunday.

Tourists say Pismo Beach is always a good idea to shop, eat and drink.

Many tourists on Sunday traveled from Northern and Southern California to have a day in Pismo enjoying the 70 degree weather and beautiful views of the Central Coast.

Some people ate at Cool Cat enjoying burgers and shakes while others went with a traditional clam chowder from Splash Cafe.

Families celebrated their father's and grandfather's throughout the coast.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content