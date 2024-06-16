Pismo Beach tourists celebrate Father’s Day at the pier

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Tourists from across California celebrated Father's in Pismo Beach this Sunday.

Tourists say Pismo Beach is always a good idea to shop, eat and drink.

Many tourists on Sunday traveled from Northern and Southern California to have a day in Pismo enjoying the 70 degree weather and beautiful views of the Central Coast.

Some people ate at Cool Cat enjoying burgers and shakes while others went with a traditional clam chowder from Splash Cafe.

Families celebrated their father's and grandfather's throughout the coast.