People across the U.S. honor the American Flag on National Flag Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – People across the United States are observing and honoring the American Flag as June 14 is National Flag Day.

What does National Flag Day mean? According to the U.S. Veterans Affairs, honorary flag day can go as far as June 14, 1777 when a special committee was assigned by the Continental Congress to design the American Flag. That is where the stars and stripes were born. But it wasn't until 1949 that President Harry Truman observed and signed into law National Flag Day.

Schools, businesses and proud Americans observe this day to honor the American flag and the journey America has gone through to be power country it is today.

According to historians, the flag is much more than 50 white stars representing the states, and 13 stripes for the original colonies. Holding the Flag is a symbol of pride, identity and home. Flags are used to honor veterans, those fighting for the countries freedom and those who gave their lives for Americans to live freely.

Flags are used in sports games, Olympics, holiday celebrations and public schools throughout the country along with our National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Some people said the American flag to them means hope, freedom and perseverance.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4 and 5 p.m. today.