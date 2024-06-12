New Santa Maria Filipino restaurant celebrates country’s national holiday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - June 12th marks Independence Day in the Philippines.

Capuno's Lutong Bahay is one of two restaurants in Santa Maria that embraces the Filipino culture.

Capuno's Lutong Bahay, meaning Capuno's Home-Cooked Meals, is not just a restaurant, it's a manifestation of a dream nurtured over decades by Raul and Jonah Capuno who have dedicated over 30 years to sharing the warmth of Filipino cuisine with the world.

"It was way back then. I always had that in my mind that one day I would open my own restaurant. Since I love cooking and my family likes eating," said co-owner, Raul Capuno.

Despite both working in healthcare to support their three daughters, their deepest aspiration was to extend the embrace of Filipino culture to a broader audience.

Finally, in late 2023, that dream happened.

"Our entire lives with my three other sisters, they've always supported us in anything that we ever wanted to do, even if it's so out of the box," reflected one of those daughters, Marielle Capuno.

That familial bond, rooted in support and togetherness, permeates every aspect of Capuno's Lutong Bahay.

As you step into Capuno's Lutong Bahay, you're not just entering a restaurant, you're stepping into the Capuno family's home, where every dish is infused with love and tradition.

