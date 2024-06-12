Community protests Santa Maria High School District’s resignation letter for local principal

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Over a hundred people protested at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School Board meeting Wednesday morning after Pioneer Valley High School (PVHS) Principal Shanda Herrera received a 45-day resignation notice.

Herrera said she received a letter from the board giving her 45 days to resign or they have the right to terminate.

She declined to answer if she had received warnings.

The reasoning for the letter is still unknown, but over ten people spoke about the 13 years of love, dedication, and hard work Herrera showed them during the public comment period at the meeting.

Parents, teachers, and students told their stories of grief, illness, hard times, and how Herrera has gone above and beyond to support PVHS year round.

Teachers who shared their support say PVHS is a top performing school because of the positive culture Herrera brings to her students and staff.

Some teachers who shared their support during the meeting said they find the timing concerning, with the letter sent out during the beginning of summer.

Another concern mentioned during the meeting was Superintendent Antonio Garcia's possible raise of $51,000 which was part of the meeting's agenda.

Herrera was born and raised in Santa Maria and after college she returned to serve her community as a teacher, assistant principal, and ultimately, principal of PVHS.

The high school district declined to answer any questions or comments at the meeting, but said they will assign a special meeting to address the issue of Herreras resignation letter.