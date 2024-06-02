Fire crews respond to a vegetation fire at Figueroa Mountain Rd. and 3200 block of Acampo Court in Los Olivos Sunday afternoon

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Fire crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) are responding to a vegetation fire at the 3200 block of Acampo Road in Los Olivos.

Structures are threatened at the moment, with multiple engines on their way, and a cause is under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

The acreage for the fire at the moment is currently 6.4 acres and forward progress was stopped at 1 p.m., explained the SBCFD.

As of 2:02 p.m. the fire was 40% contained and firefighters remained on scene for continued containment and mop-up operations, detailed the SBCFD.

