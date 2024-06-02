Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Fire crews respond to a vegetation fire at Figueroa Mountain Rd. and 3200 block of Acampo Court in Los Olivos Sunday afternoon

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 12:48 pm
Published 12:56 pm

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. – Fire crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) are responding to a vegetation fire at the 3200 block of Acampo Road in Los Olivos.

Structures are threatened at the moment, with multiple engines on their way, and a cause is under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

The acreage for the fire at the moment is currently 6.4 acres and forward progress was stopped at 1 p.m., explained the SBCFD.

As of 2:02 p.m. the fire was 40% contained and firefighters remained on scene for continued containment and mop-up operations, detailed the SBCFD.

More information will be provided once it arrives to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
los olivos
santa barbara county fire department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content