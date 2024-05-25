Santa Maria man arrested Thursday for weapons and drug charges

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man Thursday on charges of drug and weapon possession charges at the 1300 block of S. Miller Street in Santa Maria.

SMPD officers initially responded to a report of vandalism on Feb. 26 this year at the 1800 block of S Thornburg after security guards intervened in the graffiti crime while the suspects flashed a firearm and fled the scene.

Officers then found the teenager's vehicle and phone with a search warrant and discovered 16 grams of suspected cocaine, an unserialized semi-automatic handgun and other evidence of drug sales and firearm possession were seized, according to the SMPD.

Detectives then issued an arrest warrant for the teenager for drug possession while armed, possession of a loaded/unregistered handgun and possession of narcotics for sale with additional search warrants, explained the SMPD.

The man was later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on his warrant and is being held on $50,000 bail after two search warrants were also served in the 300 block of S. East in Santa Maria and the 4000 block of S. Blosser in Orcutt, detailed the SMPD.