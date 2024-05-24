Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals cruise returns to Santa Maria

KEYT
By
today at 10:08 pm
Published 10:18 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Event planners say about 500 hundred modified cars and trucks drove down Broadway Friday night.

Many have been on display at the Santa Maria Inn all day on Friday.

The 3 day event features customized cars, in just about every color and shape imaginable.

Visitors from around the country all come out to the cruise.

It is also a tradition for Santa Maria natives.

If you miss Friday's cruise, you can see these model cars at the Santa Maria Fairpark all weekend long.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Almanza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content