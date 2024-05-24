West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals cruise returns to Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Event planners say about 500 hundred modified cars and trucks drove down Broadway Friday night.

Many have been on display at the Santa Maria Inn all day on Friday.

The 3 day event features customized cars, in just about every color and shape imaginable.

Visitors from around the country all come out to the cruise.

It is also a tradition for Santa Maria natives.

If you miss Friday's cruise, you can see these model cars at the Santa Maria Fairpark all weekend long.