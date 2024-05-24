Fire crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Buellton Friday afternoon

BUELLTON, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 246 in Buellton, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

Five total adult patients were part of the collision and three were transported to Marion Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, detailed the SBCFD

This incident had an original call time of 4:10 p.m. and more information will be provided on this crash as it becomes available.