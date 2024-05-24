California Highway Patrol advises drivers of max enforcement over Memorial Day Weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol wants drivers to be aware of the maximum enforcement this Memorial Day Weekend.

CHP said max enforcement means more officers will be patrolling the roads and highways. Memorial Day is a busy holiday for drivers and travelers heading out of town for the three day weekend.

CHP Buellton and CHP Santa Maria wants drivers to remember safety laws while out on the roads. They say to focus on the basics, stay alert, drive the speed limit and absolutely no driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers said the goal is to keep people safe, drivers, passengers and pedestrians. They said the holiday has a history of fatal accidents and hundreds of DUI arrests. They hope people will avoid driving under the influence by using a driving app such as Uber or Lyft, have a designated driver or use public transportation.

Maximum enforcement will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and end Monday at midnight.