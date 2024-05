ORCUTT, Calif.- Over 1,000 original student masterpieces are on display at Righetti High School.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Chalk creations are on display in the school's courtyard.

The Art Show is open to the public at 5:30pm on Friday May 23.

Admission is free.

Art goes on sale at 7:00 p.m.