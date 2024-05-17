2024 State of Vandenberg discusses accomplishments and future plans

VANDENBERG, Calif. – The 2024 State of Vandenberg will discuss current accomplishments and future plans at the Pacific Coast Club on Friday. The event is hosted in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley Chambers of Commerce.

Keynote speakers include: U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Space Forces – Space commander; U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander; U.S. Space Force Col. Phillip Verroco, Delta 5 commander; and Darren Buck, Delta 1 deputy commander.

Organizers said each speaker will present their duties on VSFB, highlighting accomplishments from 2023 and sharing plans for the coming year.

