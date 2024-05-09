Los Flores Ranch Park access reopens in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced access to Los Flores Ranch Park is reopening.

The City provided more information in the following press release:

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is pleased to announce the long-awaited reopening of Dominion Road following extensive road improvements by the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, restoring direct access to the City’s Los Flores Ranch Park.

With the road now restored, residents and visitors can return to enjoying the recreational opportunities that Los Flores Ranch Park has to offer such as hiking, mountain biking, bird watching, and fun outdoor programs for all ages. The road was closed in early March due to a culvert failure/sinkhole following rains.

Los Flores Ranch Park, 6271 Dominion Road, is open to the public Thursday to Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with last entry at 6:00 p.m. and can be reached following the directions from Santa Maria: