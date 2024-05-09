Lompoc Museum passes now available for checkout at the Lompoc Library

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Lompoc Public Library announced it is now offering group museum passes for checkout to library cardholders.

The library provided more information in the following press release:

LOMPOC, CA, May 8, 2024 – The Lompoc Public Library now offers group museum passes for checkout to library cardholders.

The passes will allow a group of up to two adults and five children entrance to the Lompoc Museum during the museum’s open hours, and may be checked out from the library for one week. These passes are being made available through a partnership between the Lompoc Library and the Lompoc Museum.

To reserve a pass, patrons should go to the library’s catalog online at lom.blackgold.org and search for “Lompoc Museum pass.” Two passes are available, but only one can be checked out at a time by a single group.

“We are so excited to have this partnership with the Lompoc Museum,” said Lompoc Library Director Sarah Bleyl. “Having museum passes available for checkout allows our community more access to explore the history of our town and this part of California,” Bleyl added.

The Native American author map is still available to view at the museum and the library. The museum website can be accessed at: https://www.lompocmuseum.org/.

The museum passes will join the Lompoc Library’s popular passes for MOXI museum in Santa Barbara and the California State Park Passes that are currently available.

Questions from the public should be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at: 875-8775.