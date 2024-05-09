Educators across the Santa Maria Valley are being celebrated for Teachers appreciation week

Skip to Content
today at 10:43 am
Published 12:01 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Educators across the Santa Maria Valley are being celebrated this week in honor of Teachers appreciation week.

School is almost out for most students, but teachers work year-long to educate children across the Central Coast.

They prepare lesson plans, homework, study guides, exams and the list goes on.

Many of them spending their own money on school supplies for their students.

Find out how one school is celebrating their teachers in Santa Maria tonight on Your News Channel.

Christina Rodriguez

