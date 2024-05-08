Summer and Fall registration window now open at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Registration for both summer and fall courses is now open at Allan Hancock College.

Registration for summer and fall classes is open at Allan Hancock College, and students of all ages and educational backgrounds are encouraged to change their odds and sign up.

Hancock offers credit and noncredit classes across a wide range of subjects and areas of study for students seeking degrees, certificates, transfer, job training, or enrichment.

“Now is the time to become a Hancock student,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “No matter what your educational goals are, Hancock has the resources and support you need to achieve them.”

High school seniors graduating from within the college’s service area can take advantage of the expansion of the Hancock Promise, which now provides two years of tuition and fees free. Financial aid is also available for non-Promise students.

Students in Lompoc can take advantage of programs that allow them to obtain degrees in business administration, math and science, social and behavioral sciences and psychology exclusively at the college’s Lompoc Valley Center.

To help new and returning students complete their registration steps, the college will host “Bulldog Express” events every Monday and Tuesday from June 10 - July 30 from 3-6 p.m. at the college’s Santa Maria campus. At these events, students can apply for admission, complete their financial aid applications and student orientation, register for classes and more. Hancock’s Lompoc Valley Center will also host Bulldog Express events from 3-6 p.m. on June 25, July 15, and July 30. No appointments needed.

This summer, Hancock’s Community Education will launch Hancock Horizons, a 4-week program to prepare students in grades 9-12 for college-level reading, writing, and math. Additionally, Hancock’s noncredit Community Education will continue to offer a broad array of classes including English as a Second Language (ESL), computer skills, GED preparation, workforce preparation, citizenship preparation, art, sewing and classes for older adults.

Credit and noncredit summer classes start on June 10. Credit and noncredit fall classes start on Aug. 19. For more information and to register for classes, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/summerfall.