Revive Salon in Santa Maria hosts Mother’s day Pop-Up featuring local businesses

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Revive Salon in Santa Maria hosted "Margarita's & Mamacitas" a pop-up event with latina owned businesses in honor of Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day.

The Revive crew says it is important to honor to Latin community in Santa Maria and all of the mothers in the community.

Businesses came together and set up booths in the salon to greet guests. Everything was sold from beauty supplies, accessories and flowers.

Guests were welcome to shop and network from local small businesses. Many keep sakes were dedicated to mothers from pottery to jewelry.

Locals said it's important to shop small and meet different talent in town, as one woman said one person may be good at baking and another at styling hair.