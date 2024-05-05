Community asked for help locating missing Santa Maria man

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The local community is asked for help locating Christopher Allen Rocco, a 65-year-old man from Santa Maria, who has been missing since April 26.

Your News Channel received a tip, later confirmed by the Santa Maria Police Department via phone, about Rocco's disappearance from his Santa Maria home on the 26th after he left with his car onto Highway 1 on the morning of April 27.

Rocco's car was left abandoned and crashed at the intersection of Highway 1 and Calander Rd. on the Nipomo Mesa after he left home without his cell phone or his medication from a major surgical operation on his brain.

Those with information are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.