Santa Maria Police Department discloses DUI checkpoint results Friday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) arrested one driver on DUI suspicion while conducting a checkpoint at the 900 block of West Betteravia Rd. from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, according to the SMPD.

Five drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended, revoked or unlicensed status and 137 total drivers were screened though no other drivers were arrested for other criminal charges, explained the SMPD.

More checkpoints will come in the upcoming months as the SMPD reminds drivers that first-time DUI offenders face average fines of $13,500 and suspended license risks.