Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police Department discloses DUI checkpoint results Friday

KEYT
By
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:51 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department (SMPD) arrested one driver on DUI suspicion while conducting a checkpoint at the 900 block of West Betteravia Rd. from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, according to the SMPD.

Five drivers were cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended, revoked or unlicensed status and 137 total drivers were screened though no other drivers were arrested for other criminal charges, explained the SMPD.

More checkpoints will come in the upcoming months as the SMPD reminds drivers that first-time DUI offenders face average fines of $13,500 and suspended license risks.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
DUI Arrest
DUI checkpoint
KEYT
SANTA MARIA

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content