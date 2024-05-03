Hundreds of seniors receive valuable information at Lompoc health expo

LOMPOC, Calif. - Hundreds of seniors received valuable information about vital community resources at an annual health expo Friday morning in Lompoc.

For three hours beginning at 9 a.m., an estimated 500 seniors took part in the popular free event at the Dick DeWees Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.

The expo was specifically targeted for community members age 50-years-old and older and featured dozens of vendors, including health care providers, government agencies, local businesses, organizations and other senior-related groups.

Seniors were also able to receive health checks, including blood work and blood pressure measurements courtesy of Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

"A lot of them don't even know what they need until they get here," said Lompoc Recreation Supervisor Sue Slavens, who has organized the event for many years. "They will meet with the different vendors and then go, oh, wow, I didn't even know that was offered here in Santa Barbara County, so they're able to find that out. A lot of seniors stay at home and don't really get out, so we can also talk about our programs like I have an exercise program twice a week with 80 women and men."

The health expo was held by the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division and the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.