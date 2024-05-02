Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Humane raises $75,000 in Santa Maria Wild West Fest

Santa Barbara Humane
Published 5:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Wild West Fest raised $75,000 dollars for animal care, according to Santa Barbara Humane. 

The western-themed event was held at Santa Maria's Elk's Lodge, featuring music by the Just Dave Band and a barbecue dinner. 

The night was hosted by Santa Barbara Humane, who presented a litter of puppies to the 180 guests. All the puppies were available for adoption.

Santa Barbara Humane CEO Kerri Burns gave a speech about the importance of supporting pet adoption services. 

The night ended with an auction hosted by Jim Glines, where various products were up for grabs. 

Owen Pratt

