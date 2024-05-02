Mt. Pinos to reopen roads, campgrounds and trails damaged during winter

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Mt. Pinos will reopen roads, campgrounds and trails damaged during the winter.

The organization provided more information in the following press release:

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials announced that all roads, trails and recreation areas within the Mt. Pinos Ranger District will open by June 1 as current repair efforts allow, excluding areas listed below that will remain closed. These openings were made possible by the dedicated work of the Mt. Pinos District employees, volunteers, and members of several Mt. Pinos Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) clubs.

The following areas will remain CLOSED for both public and first responder safety:

Tinta Road (7N04) Tinta Trail (24W02) Rancho Nuevo Road (7N04-A) Rancho Nuevo Trail (24W03) - the section between Rancho Nuevo and Deal Junction campgrounds located in the Dick Smith Wilderness Rancho Nuevo Campground West Dry Canyon Road (8N19) Grade Valley (7N03) Goldhill – Alamo Mtn (8N01) Frazier Mountain (8N04) Pine Springs (7N03A)

In addition to the roads and trails listed above, all roads and trails shown on the Grade Valley – Goldhill – Alamo map that are located within the closure area will remain closed until June 1or until these roads can be safely reopened. The public is strongly encouraged to respect the closure as hazardous conditions remain on these roads making travel unsafe and at times impossible and present a significant challenge to any potential rescue operation in the area. Forest visitors should also be aware that heavy equipment including bulldozers, excavators and/or road graders will be working in the Forest repairing storm-damaged roads. Please give plenty of space to all equipment and ensure verbal and visual confirmation is given before passing.

For a detailed map of the Mt. Pinos Ranger District Seasonal Roads and Trails, visit: https://usfs-public.box.com/shared/static/48el6tjlnqa6cj65ao5ugcfyxq3gacfr.pdf.

For more information on Los Padres National Forest, please visit the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.