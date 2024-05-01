City of Santa Maria announces return of Saturday recreation swim at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria announced the return of Saturday Recreation Swim at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, starting Saturday, May 4.
The City provided more information in the following press release:
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department announces the return of Saturday Recreation Swim at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center. From Saturday, May 4th to Saturday, May 25th, families, and individuals can enjoy a refreshing dip in the pool from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Recreation Swim Fees:
- Children aged five and under and seniors aged 65 and older: Free
- Ages 6 to 16: $1.50
- Ages 17 to 54: $3.00
- Ages 55 to 64: $1.50
The following guidelines are in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors:
- All attendees must be in appropriate swimsuits.
- Children not potty trained must wear approved waterproof swim diapers.
- Shower prior to entering the water.
- Inflatable devices such as water wings are not permitted.
- Children aged five and under must always be accompanied in the water by an adult 18 years of age or older.
The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center located at 600 South McClelland Street in Santa Maria is a premier year-round aquatic facility offering a range of aquatic amenities including an Olympic-size competition pool, recreational pool with a zero-depth entryway, adult lap swim, aquatic fitness programs, swim lessons for all ages, public recreation swim, and various community-oriented activities.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 805-925-0951 extension 22