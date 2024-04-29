Seasonal allergies peaking on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Health experts say due to this year’s rain and recent strong winds, plants are blooming stronger than ever before.

Local health care centers are seeing an increase in reported symptoms triggered by seasonal allergies.

Itchy eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat and even hives are being treated.

Dignity Health says the first step to treating allergies is avoiding what triggers you.

"The seasonal allergies that we see are really related to pollens and grasses and particulate matter that's in the air and you add on to that some of the higher winds that we've had over the last week or two, it really increases pollen count and really gets a lot of this material out into the environment, which can make trying to avoid any of these types of things extraordinarily challenging," said Scott Robertson, President of Pacific Central Coast Health Centers.

Doctors say to stay indoors on windy days when possible and they suggest over-the-counter treatments like nasal sprays.