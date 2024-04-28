Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile announces summer teen volunteer program

LOMPOC, Calif. – The Charlotte's Web Bookmobile announced a summer teen volunteer program for 2024 where youth and family activities will be featured during Old Town Market.

Teens ages 14-17 can volunteer in the Bookmobile program as well as the Lompoc Public Library's Summer Reading Program.

Planning and supervision will be key for this year's group of teen volunteers for the program.

“Last year, we tried something new by hosting activities for family and youth directly outside of the bookmobile and every week we had a new activity," said Rachell Fraizan, youth services librarian and bookmobile manager for the Lompoc Public Library. "Some activities included giant bubbles, and giant building blocks and one Friday, we covered the bookmobile with paper and set out crayons for the community to create their own mural. Last year was also the first year we used teen volunteers to help with the activities. It was a great experience and a lot of fun but now we want to do something different.”

To apply for the program, visit the following website and for more information, email r_frazian@ci.lompoc.ca.us.