Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police Department to participate in DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MGN
By
New
Published 10:31 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department announced it will participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27.

"The Santa Maria Police Department, Fighting Back Santa Maria, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) would like to invite the community to dispose of any unwanted, unused, and expired prescription drugs safely," the department wrote in a press release.

SMPD said community members can drop off these medications on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 204 E. Cook Street, Santa Maria, CA (Old Police Station).

"Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs," said SMPD. "We look forward to taking these prescriptions from you and disposing of them properly." 

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content