Santa Maria Police Department to participate in DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department announced it will participate in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27.

"The Santa Maria Police Department, Fighting Back Santa Maria, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) would like to invite the community to dispose of any unwanted, unused, and expired prescription drugs safely," the department wrote in a press release.

SMPD said community members can drop off these medications on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 204 E. Cook Street, Santa Maria, CA (Old Police Station).

"Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States continue to be alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs," said SMPD. "We look forward to taking these prescriptions from you and disposing of them properly."