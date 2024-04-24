Santa Maria Valley Chamber President & CEO Glenn Morris recognized by state officials for community leadership

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Valley Chamber announced that its President & CEO Glenn Morris was recognized by state officials for his community leadership and involvement.

The Chamber provided more information in the following press release:

[SANTA MARIA, CA. April 23, 2024] - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber President & CEO Glenn Morris was recognized by the offices of State Senator Monique Limón and State Assemblymember Gregg Hart for his community leadership and involvement at a Chamber Board meeting on the morning of April 22nd.

California State Senator Limón, representing the 19th State District encompassing all of Santa Barbara County and over half of Ventura, said, “I am proud to honor Glenn and his leadership at the Santa Maria Chamber and within the Santa Maria Valley as a whole.”

“He has been a strong collaborator, and served as the bridge between the government and business sector of Santa Maria. My team and I are thankful for his advocacy and wish him the best of luck in his next endeavor,” Senator Limón said.

California State Assemblymember Hart, representing the 37th State Assembly District encompassing the coast from Oxnard to Point Conception, said, “Glenn Morris has worked to bring people together to work on many of the most pressing issues affecting residents and businesses, including housing, workforce development, and education.”

“I know that Glenn will continue to make a difference as he takes on his new role supporting the professional development of chamber of commerce professionals,” Hart said.

Morris has served as the Santa Maria Valley Chamber’s President & CEO for the past ten years, and recently accepted a position as CEO at the Western Association of Chamber Executives. He was appreciative of this recognition by local elected leadership.

“Advocating for our local business community is an essential part of our work at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber,” Morris said. “While we may not always agree when it comes to legislation, I am thankful we have leaders like Limón and Hart who come to the table and are willing to listen to all sides of an issue for the best interest of the community.”

“Going forward, I’m confident the team at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber will continue to build on these relationships and advocate for our business community,” Morris said.

The award was presented by District Representative Carson Link of the office of Senator Limón and Christina Hernandez representing the office of Assemblymember Hart.