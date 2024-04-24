Skip to Content
Santa Maria teens win Architectural and People’s Choice Awards at annual construction competition

SMJUHSD's Construction Design Build Competition Team, from the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, recently earned the Architectural and People's Choice Awards at Golden West College in Orange County.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District announced Wednesday that its Construction Design Build Competition Team received the Architectural and People's Choice Awards at an annual competition in Orange County.

SMJUHSD’s Construction Design Build Competition Team, from the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm, recently earned the Architectural and People’s Choice Awards at Golden West College in Orange County.

The 39th Annual Construction Industry Education Foundation Design Build Competition featured students from 41 high schools, trade schools and colleges. A total of 544 students spent two days building the structures that will be donated, used, and sold within their communities.

Student Reyna Morelos Garcia, who served as the Construction Manager, won a $1,000 senior scholarship. Only six scholarships were presented to more than 400 eligible participants.

“I had a great experience, and I learned that your team really needs to be prepared, which we were. I’m looking forward to being on the team next year. We have a goal to win the Best in Show which we almost won this year.” – PVHS Junior Kevin Maldonado.

“The Construction Design Build Competition Team absolutely shocked me by their performance. We start at a disadvantage due to being comprised of members from the four district high schools attending three separate periods, which means that we have very limited opportunities to work together as a team. In fact, some of our team members had never met before the competition. I honestly did not think that we would be able to do better than we had done in previous years. The team absolutely dominated the competition, taking home two out of the six awards and one of six scholarships handed out. There have been teams that have been competing at this event for 10 years that have never won an award or scholarship. The MRC Design Build Team has won at least one award and one scholarship every year since we started competing. Despite all the accomplishments and accolades that the team received, I am most proud of witnessing the behavior and receiving many compliments about our students from competition officials, judges, and hotel staff. Whether competing at the event or in public, the design build team is an exemplary display of the greatness that is grown here in Santa Maria.’’ – Building and Construction Teacher Glen Holmes.

