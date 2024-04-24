Lompoc Public Library System’s Village Library offers ‘seed library’ program

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc Public Library System’s Village Library announced it will be offering a "seed library" program.

The library provided more information in the following press release:

The seed library is self-sustaining and fully run on donations from library patrons.

Patrons who “borrow” seeds from the Village Library save the seeds from their plants and return a portion of the seeds to the library. Seed libraries encourage biodiversity and decrease our reliance on major seed companies. This practice helps combat seed monocultures which threaten the world's food supply.

Participants start by picking out their seeds (limited to five packets a day), sign out what they have taken in a seed binder, and return dry seeds from plants the patron has grown. Store-bought seeds are also welcome in place of seeds from a home garden.

Questions about the seed library can be directed to Village Library staff at: 805-733-3323.

